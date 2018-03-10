Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,756 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,363 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $11,894,336.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,105.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total transaction of $802,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,541 shares of company stock worth $13,692,142. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx Co. ( FDX ) opened at $247.12 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $182.89 and a one year high of $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $64,419.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.29. FedEx had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $306.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

