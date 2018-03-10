Primo Water (PRMW) Trading Down 1.7%

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) was down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 161,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 188,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).
