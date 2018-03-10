Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $500,000 in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,805,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,770,000 after purchasing an additional 136,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,599,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,257,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 1,215,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 in the third quarter worth $145,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) opened at $173.16 on Friday. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a fifty-two week low of $129.40 and a fifty-two week high of $173.16.

About PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

