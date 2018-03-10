Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $184,000 in Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf (IYM) Stock

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf (BMV:IYM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf (IYM) opened at $104.08 on Friday. Ishares U.S. Basic Materials Etf has a one year low of $1,613.95 and a one year high of $1,980.10.

