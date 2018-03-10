Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,675 Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 118.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 73.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $52.22. The company has a market cap of $22,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

