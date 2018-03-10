PressOne Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 61.5% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.34 million worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008885 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00981965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003301 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00087114 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00181361 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

The official website for PressOne is b.network

PressOne Coin Trading

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not presently possible to buy PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

