PRCoin (PRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $666.00

PRCoin (CURRENCY:PRC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One PRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. PRCoin has a market capitalization of $12,385.00 and $666.00 worth of PRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRCoin has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.20 or 0.02003860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007658 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018641 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026057 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022222 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002322 BTC.

PRCoin Profile

PRCoin (PRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 26th, 2016. PRCoin’s total supply is 798,842,200 coins and its circulating supply is 18,842,200 coins. The official website for PRCoin is prcoin.io . PRCoin’s official Twitter account is @prospercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ProsperCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency with a modified Scrypt algorithm. Created to bring to bring prosperity to its users, PRC can be sent to anyone for a small fee and almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling PRCoin

PRCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy PRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.