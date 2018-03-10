PPL (PPL) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.32.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PPL and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of PPL (NYSE PPL) opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $19,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. PPL has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. PPL had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.88%.

In other PPL news, Chairman Victor A. Staffieri sold 19,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $616,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,084 shares in the company, valued at $919,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 9,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $295,164.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,939 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in PPL by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in PPL by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,061,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in PPL by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 78,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 150,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 48,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

