Powershares Water Resource Portfolio (PHO) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powershares Water Resource Portfolio (NASDAQ:PHO) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Powershares Water Resource Portfolio were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powershares Water Resource Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Powershares Water Resource Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Powershares Water Resource Portfolio by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Powershares Water Resource Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Powershares Water Resource Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,235,000.

Shares of Powershares Water Resource Portfolio (NASDAQ:PHO) opened at $31.27 on Friday. Powershares Water Resource Portfolio has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $839.68, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.17.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

