Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Stock Price

News stories about HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) have trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HTG Molecular Diagnostics earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 45.5793848570957 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

HTGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics ( HTGM ) opened at $5.09 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $136.89 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development.

