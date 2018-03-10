Portland General Electric (POR) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

News articles about Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Portland General Electric earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.6617000642318 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) opened at $39.18 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $3,490.00, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.39%.

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.61.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $25,010.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,261.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

