Polarityte Inc (COOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:COOL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $70.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Polarityte an industry rank of 205 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Polarityte alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOL. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Polarityte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Polarityte ( COOL ) traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,850. Polarityte has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $32.63.

In related news, major shareholder Barry C. Honig acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $271,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry C. Honig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $25,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Polarityte by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polarityte by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Polarityte Inc (COOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/polarityte-inc-cool-given-consensus-rating-of-strong-buy-by-analysts.html.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, formerly Majesco Entertainment Company, is the owner of patent applications and know-how related to regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, as well as software applications used in diagnosis and treatment related to regenerative medicine. The Company seeks to develop and obtain regulatory approval for technology that will utilize a patient’s own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polarityte (COOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.