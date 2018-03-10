Plug Power (PLUG) Given a $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been assigned a $4.00 price objective by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $454.99, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 91.39% and a negative net margin of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Plug Power by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,263 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 23.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Plug Power by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 127,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Plug Power by 33.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,530 shares during the period. 26.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.

