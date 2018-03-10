Pivotal Research Reiterates $34.00 Price Target for United Natural Foods (UNFI)

Pivotal Research set a $34.00 price objective on United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $57.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens set a $51.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $51.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2,204.89, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.45. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher P. Testa sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $234,685.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,265.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean Griffin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $610,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,875. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,339,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,064,000 after purchasing an additional 85,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,554,000 after purchasing an additional 258,676 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,159,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,934,000 after purchasing an additional 390,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,835,000 after purchasing an additional 426,223 shares during the last quarter.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc is a distributor and retailer of natural, organic and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale and Other. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic and specialty foods, produce and related products in the United States and Canada.

