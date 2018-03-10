Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated their overweight rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research note released on Wednesday.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen set a $225.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.40.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) opened at $171.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,556.04, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $192.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1.65%.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $31,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $384,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,418 shares of company stock worth $4,993,105 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,552,443 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,342,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,479 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,883,327 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $498,383,000 after acquiring an additional 195,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,875 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $463,908,000 after buying an additional 329,971 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,262,356 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,048,000 after buying an additional 766,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,598 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $299,386,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

