Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 3,171 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,036.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. < JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.76.

Costco Wholesale Co. ( COST ) opened at $188.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81,496.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.03, for a total value of $3,860,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $756,484.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,583,577 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

