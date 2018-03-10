Peugeot (UG) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($34.57) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($29.63) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($24.07) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($29.63) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.60 ($16.79) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.36 ($25.14).

Peugeot (UG) opened at €19.27 ($23.79) on Tuesday. Peugeot has a 52 week low of €16.45 ($20.31) and a 52 week high of €21.01 ($25.94). The company has a market capitalization of $17,440.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22.

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments. The Automotive Division covers the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands. The Automotive Equipment Division corresponds to the Faurecia Group consisting of Interior Systems, Automotive Seating and Clean Mobility.

