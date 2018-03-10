Performant Financial (PFMT) Given Buy Rating at Compass Point

Compass Point reissued their buy rating on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Performant Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ PFMT) opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.25. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. Performant Financial’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Im sold 40,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $64,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,456,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. 22NW LP lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,149,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation (Performant) provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The Company’s services identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients in a range of markets. The Company provides its services on an outsourced basis where the Company handles many or all aspects of its clients’ recovery processes.

