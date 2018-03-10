Pennon Group (PNN) PT Lowered to GBX 790 at Morgan Stanley

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 890 ($12.30) to GBX 790 ($10.91) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNN. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 749 ($10.35) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 870 ($12.02) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 860 ($11.88) to GBX 830 ($11.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 839.90 ($11.60).

Shares of Pennon Group (LON PNN) opened at GBX 639.20 ($8.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,680.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.73. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600.23 ($8.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 947.23 ($13.09).

In related news, insider Helen Barrett-Hague sold 263 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($10.57), for a total transaction of £2,011.95 ($2,779.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64 shares of company stock valued at $45,234.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited, Bournemouth Water Limited and Viridor Limited. The Company’s segments include Water and Waste management. Its water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water Limited and the regulated water services undertaken by Bournemouth Water Limited.

