Peercoin (PPC) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $59.35 million and $491,720.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00026650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coingi, SouthXchange and Bittylicious.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,107.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.61 or 0.11326500 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027106 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00039217 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00959955 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00170177 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00020179 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.23 or 0.01729320 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 24,650,016 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. Security level of the network is not highly enery dependent thus providing an energy efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Block chain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, The Rock Trading, Bit-Z, BX Thailand, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, WEX, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Coingi. It is not currently possible to purchase Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.