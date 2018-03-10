Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,500 ($103.62) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPB. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($129.87) target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 8,420 ($116.33) to GBX 8,690 ($120.06) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Paddy Power Betfair to a sell rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($105.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,845 ($108.39).

Get Paddy Power Betfair alerts:

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) opened at GBX 7,885 ($108.94) on Wednesday. Paddy Power Betfair has a 52-week low of GBX 6,572.50 ($90.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,967 ($123.89). The stock has a market cap of $6,670.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,092.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/peel-hunt-reiterates-reduce-rating-for-paddy-power-betfair-ppb.html.

Paddy Power Betfair plc, formerly Paddy Power plc, is an Ireland-based public online betting and gaming company. The Company operates through Online (ex Australia), Online Australia, UK Retail, Irish Retail, and Telephone segments. The Company offers sports betting and gaming, which include gaming machines, games, casino, bingo and poker, and business-to-business (B2B) services.

Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Betfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Betfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.