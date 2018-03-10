Pearson’s (PSON) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 380 ($5.25) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 960 ($13.26) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 975 ($13.47) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.95) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 725 ($10.02) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 680 ($9.39).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson (LON:PSON) opened at GBX 751.40 ($10.38) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5,870.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,502.80. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 563 ($7.78) and a one year high of GBX 773 ($10.68).

Pearson (LON:PSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported GBX 54.10 ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 52.40 ($0.72) by GBX 1.70 ($0.02). The company had revenue of GBX 451.30 billion during the quarter. Pearson had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

In related news, insider Tim Score bought 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 736 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of £15,757.76 ($21,770.88).

WARNING: “Pearson’s (PSON) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/pearsons-pson-sell-rating-reiterated-at-liberum-capital.html.

About Pearson

Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.