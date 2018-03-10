Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 3,961 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd comprises 1.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 72,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71,350.00 and a P/E ratio of -6.54. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $50.99.

WARNING: “Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 3,961 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/peak-asset-management-llc-sells-3961-shares-of-vanguard-emerging-markets-stock-index-fd-vwo.html.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.