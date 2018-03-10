PDC Energy (PDCE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDCE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

PDC Energy (PDCE) opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,578.62, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $66.01.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,367.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $55,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $790,616 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,643,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $445,509,000 after acquiring an additional 374,797 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,766,000 after acquiring an additional 139,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $92,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,662,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 727,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,525,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after acquiring an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

