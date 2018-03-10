PCM (PCMI) PT Set at $9.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of PCM from $28.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of PCM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. PCM has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $126.05, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.79.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.39). PCM had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $563.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.75 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that PCM will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PCM by 16,357.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PCM during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PCM by 36.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PCM during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc is a multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware products, software and services, offered through its dedicated sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company’s segments include Commercial, Public Sector, Canada and United Kingdom.

