Payfair (PFR) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Payfair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001739 BTC on exchanges. Payfair has a total market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $34,717.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Payfair has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00988773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003354 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010793 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00040736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00087944 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00178044 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 88,999,687 tokens. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

