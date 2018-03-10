Patrick Elliott Sells 1,010 Shares of Canfor Co. (CFP) Stock

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Director Patrick Elliott sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$31,310.00.

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE CFP) traded up C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.69. The company had a trading volume of 567,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,525. Canfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3,950.00, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.81.

CFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canfor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canfor from C$26.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.58.

Canfor Corporation is an integrated forest products company. The Company produces softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, wood pellets and energy. Its segments include lumber, and pulp and paper. Its lumber segment includes logging operations, and manufacturing and sale of various grades, widths and lengths of lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and wood pellets.

