Party City Holdco (PRTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 3,293,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the previous session’s volume of 748,594 shares.The stock last traded at $15.65 and had previously closed at $14.55.

The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $789.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

PRTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $16.00 price target on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Party City Holdco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 2,558,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $32,413,737.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,642,979 shares of company stock valued at $277,826,948. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $176,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1,870.00 and a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/party-city-holdco-prty-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-on-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc is a holding company with no operating assets or operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned PC Nextco Holdings, LLC (PC Nextco), which owned PC Intermediate Holdings, Inc (PC Intermediate). As of December 31, 2016, PC Intermediate owned Party City Holdings Inc (PCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.