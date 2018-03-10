Pan African Resources (PAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.28) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 20 ($0.28).

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) opened at GBX 7.68 ($0.11) on Tuesday. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.25 ($0.24). The firm has a market cap of $171.62 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.00.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC is a precious metals producer engaged in mining. The Company operates through six segments: Barberton Mines, located in Barberton South Africa, derives revenue from sale of gold to South African financial institutions; Evander Gold Mining Proprietary Limited and Evander Gold Mines Limited (collectively known as Evander Mines), located in Evander South Africa, derives revenue from sale of gold to South African financial institutions; Phoenix Platinum, located in North West province in South Africa, derives revenue from sale of platinum group element concentrate to Western Platinum Limited; Uitkomst Colliery, located in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, derives revenue from sale of coal to local and export markets; Corporate office and growth projects, including PAR Gold Proprietary Limited, derives revenue from management fee from providing management and administration services to other group companies, and Funding Company, which provides treasury function activities.

