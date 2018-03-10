Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s share price was down 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 778,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 338,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Ethanol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $136.35, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $395.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.84 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil M. Koehler acquired 30,000 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Layne acquired 10,000 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $153,800 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Pacific Ethanol by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 290,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Ethanol by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Ethanol by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 376,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pacific Ethanol by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 56,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Pacific Ethanol by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 272,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States.

