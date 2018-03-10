PACCAR (PCAR) PT Set at $78.00 by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $78.00 target price on PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an underweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.24.

Shares of PACCAR (PCAR) traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $69.07. 6,146,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,494. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $23,991.41, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila acquired 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,360.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 116,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 301,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,822,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 95.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 718,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,995,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $155,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

