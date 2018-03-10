Owens-Illinois (OI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Owens-Illinois to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Owens-Illinois has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $3,620.99, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Owens-Illinois declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth about $532,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 15.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,916,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,546,000 after purchasing an additional 513,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth about $22,201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Owens-Illinois by 145.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,414 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

