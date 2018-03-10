Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (OSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A had a positive return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 66.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A news, insider Samuel H. Norton purchased 36,100 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,166.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A by 859.7% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,926,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 612,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 562,138 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 200,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc (OSG) is a tanker company engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company’s vessel operations are organized into strategic business units and focused on market segments: crude oil, refined petroleum products and the United States Flag.

