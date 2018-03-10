Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (OSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A had a positive return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 66.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter.
Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE:OSG) opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A news, insider Samuel H. Norton purchased 36,100 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,166.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A Company Profile
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc (OSG) is a tanker company engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company’s vessel operations are organized into strategic business units and focused on market segments: crude oil, refined petroleum products and the United States Flag.
Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.