Outfront Media (OUT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.00

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 2877514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2,650.00, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.74 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 8.27%. sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,023,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,607,000. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which provides advertising space (displays) on out-of-home advertising structures and sites in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments are U.S. Media and Other. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The Other segment includes International and Sports Marketing.

