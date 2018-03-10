O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Zacks Consensus Estimate for O’Reilly’s quarterly earnings has been going up of late. Frequent store openings and expansion of distribution networks will enable the company to expand into new and contiguous markets. Further, in 2018, it plans to open 200 more outlets and invest in new technologies to develop in-store technology and logistic efficiencies of the distribution networks. It also pursues an aggressive share-repurchase policy, which continues to boost earnings per share. During 2017, the company invested a total of $2.17 billion to repurchase 9.3 million shares. Also, in the last three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, most of O’Reilly’s cash is locked in inventories which can affect the short-term liquidity in periods of low sales. Also, rising SG&A expenses and concentrated locations in the United States are its other headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered O'Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $241.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.05.

O'Reilly Automotive ( ORLY ) opened at $250.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,276.80, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $279.23.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 119.05% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.67, for a total value of $376,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $250,993.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,532.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,074. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $107,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $157,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

