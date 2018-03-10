OppenheimerFunds Inc. Increases Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 340,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) opened at $25.19 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,059.34, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $535.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.18 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.0178448867536033%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “OppenheimerFunds Inc. Increases Stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/oppenheimerfunds-inc-increases-stake-in-hospitality-properties-trust-hpt.html.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.