OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stake in Aecom (ACM)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 320,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aecom in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Aecom to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aecom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of Aecom ( ACM ) opened at $36.76 on Friday. Aecom has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5,777.84, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Aecom had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel R. Tishman sold 15,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Burke sold 30,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,752 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stake in Aecom (ACM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/oppenheimerfunds-inc-has-5-22-million-stake-in-aecom-acm.html.

About Aecom

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.