Oppenheimer Comments on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer analyst A. Andreeva now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) opened at $35.88 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,802.77, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

