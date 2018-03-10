Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,489 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,489 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nike were worth $25,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Nike Inc ( NYSE NKE ) opened at $66.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105,930.00, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Nike Inc has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,502,830 shares in the company, valued at $97,683,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,067,896 shares of company stock worth $69,044,217 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

