OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th.

OM Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OM Asset Management to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

OM Asset Management (NYSE OMAM) opened at $15.95 on Friday. OM Asset Management has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,699.39, a P/E ratio of 797.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

OM Asset Management (NYSE:OMAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OM Asset Management had a return on equity of 129.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that OM Asset Management will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of OM Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OM Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on OM Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price objective on OM Asset Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. OM Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In other news, CFO Stephen Belgrad sold 5,876 shares of OM Asset Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $90,784.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aidan J. Riordan sold 5,203 shares of OM Asset Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $80,386.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,305.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,101 shares of company stock worth $1,856,888 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OM Asset Management

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

