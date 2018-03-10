Olivier Reza Sells 10,000 Shares of Sothebys (BID) Stock

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Director Olivier Reza sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $511,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olivier Reza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sothebys alerts:

On Wednesday, March 7th, Olivier Reza sold 65,000 shares of Sothebys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $3,356,600.00.

Shares of Sothebys (NYSE BID) opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2,756.30, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.86. Sothebys has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $315.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.70 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sothebys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sothebys by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Sothebys by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 165,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 45,851 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sothebys by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 55,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sothebys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

BID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sothebys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/olivier-reza-sells-10000-shares-of-sothebys-bid-stock.html.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.