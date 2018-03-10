Okta (OKTA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.88, but opened at $42.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Okta shares last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 3903193 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OKTA. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Okta from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Okta from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ventures Iv L.P. Khosla sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $7,647,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,190,833.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Okta by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its position in Okta by 476.7% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $11,179,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4,050.00 and a PE ratio of -33.37.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 66.09% and a negative net margin of 43.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc is a United States-based independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s Okta Identity Cloud connects and protects employees. It also connects enterprises to their partners, suppliers and customers. The Company offers products, such as Okta information technology (IT) Products and Okta for Developers.

