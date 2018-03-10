Obsidian Energy (OBE) PT Lowered to C$1.25

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OBE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Obsidian Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.84.

Obsidian Energy (TSE OBE) opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 4.05.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. It primarily holds interest in the Cardium Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 400 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River Resource Play covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking Resource Play that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in north-central Alberta.

