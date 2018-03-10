Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

OBLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Obalon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Obalon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obalon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Obalon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 350.67%. equities research analysts predict that Obalon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 53.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 235.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 511.8% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The Company’s product, Obalon balloon system, is a swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide weight loss in obese patients.

