Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Obalon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.67% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 million. research analysts anticipate that Obalon Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,571,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Obalon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 604,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 276,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/obalon-therapeutics-obln-price-target-cut-to-7-00-by-analysts-at-btig-research.html.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The Company’s product, Obalon balloon system, is a swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide weight loss in obese patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.