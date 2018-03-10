NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Stake Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 210.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,380 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NxStage Medical were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NxStage Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,542,000 after buying an additional 118,014 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in NxStage Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,035,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,774,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NxStage Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $84,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NxStage Medical by 239,738.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,502,000 after buying an additional 1,869,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NxStage Medical by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ NXTM) opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,596.34, a P/E ratio of -348.14 and a beta of 0.02. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised NxStage Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NxStage Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, SVP Winifred L. Swan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $87,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $261,485. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. It operates through three segments. The System One segment includes revenues from the sale and rental of the System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment and the sale of disposable products in the home and critical care markets.

