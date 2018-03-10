NOW Inc (DNOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of NOW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other NOW news, CEO Robert R. Workman purchased 28,550 shares of NOW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $300,060.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,133,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000.

Shares of NOW (NYSE DNOW) opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,160.00, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.02. NOW has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.62 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. research analysts expect that NOW will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. As of December 31, 2016, its segments, the United States, Canada and International, had over 200, 55 and 35 locations, respectively.

