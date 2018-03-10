Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 991,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $52,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $11,789,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $1,123,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 388,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $856,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $546,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) opened at $57.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12,800.00, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

