Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Northwest Pipe (NWPX) opened at $20.72 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $188.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Northwest Pipe had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St.

