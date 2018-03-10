Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) EVP Sells $21,395.25 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Gerald J. Ritzert sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $21,395.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ NWBI) traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,738.69, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $107.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.15 million. equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,113,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $219,380,000 after buying an additional 535,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,842,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,611,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after buying an additional 93,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,707,652 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after buying an additional 71,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc (Northwest) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of attracting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets in the markets in which it operates. Its segments include Community Banking and Consumer Finance.

